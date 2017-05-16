Aero Norway achieves significant milestone

Norway-based engine MRO facility Aero Norway AS reached an important milestone this month as technicians celebrated completing the 150th repaired CFM56 engine in the past 18 months. Aero Norway has recently moved to a shift work programme to increase its engineering capacity as the rate of engine inductions at the facility continues to grow. This engine left the workshop bound for the Enter Air fleet.

Enter Air is Poland’s leading charter airline and its CFM56-7B26 engine was in for a light shop visit encompassing repair and modification under a fast turn-around time to ensure quick return to service. Aero Norway’s flexible customer service agreement with Enter Air commenced in 2015 with the CFM56-3 type and that has recently been extended to cover the CFM56-7B model.

Speaking at the first ‘Annual Aircraft Lifecycle Management Conference & Exhibition’ in Dublin today, Sonia Tindall, Manager – Global Sales & Marketing for Aero Norway, said “Part of the CFM56’s enduring appeal is the depth of its maintenance market, with OEMs, airlines and independent shops like Aero Norway providing global aftermarket coverage. We’re told that Lessors suggest CFM56 residual values are buoyed by these competitive maintenance options so it is testimony to the organisation’s focus on continuous improvement that this marks us out as a leading independent engine MRO for the CFM family for decades to come. Aero Norway’s repair accreditation was recently renewed again, and this year we celebrate 25 years of working with CFM.”

The Aero Norway engine centre is multi-release FAA, EASA, TCCA, GCAA and CAAC certified and this broadens their global scope, appealing to operators and lessors seeking the flexibility of an independent engine MRO that can align itself to individual requirements.

The CFM56-5B is the engine choice of the ubiquitous A320 family due to its high reliability and durability which is further enhanced by the exceptional EGT margins that Aero Norway can deliver; and the CFM56-7B, which is exclusively powering the Boeing 737 NG family, makes it the most popular engine combination in commercial aviation.

