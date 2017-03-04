Air India flight makes emergency landing in Norway

An Air India Boeing 777-300ER flying from Bombay to New York made an emergency landing at Bodo, Norway airport here after a sick passenger requested medical emergencies mid-air.

“The Bombay – New York flight of Air India made a landing at Bodo airport at around 05:30 AM due to a medical emergency.

The passenger travelling was rushed to a private hospital, Bodø airport director said.

Bodø Airport is a civil airport in Bodø, Norway. Located just south of the city centre, on the westernmost tip of the Bodø-peninsula, it shares facilities with the military air force base Bodø Main Air Station.

The airport has a single concrete, 2,794 by 45 metres (9,167 by 148 ft) runway which runs in a roughly east-west direction.

In addition to jet operations to major domestic destinations, the airport serves as a hub for regional airline flights to Helgeland, Lofoten and Vesterålen.

(N.sethu)