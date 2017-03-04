Air India flight makes emergency landing in Norway

An Air India Boeing 777-300ER flying from Bombay to New York made an emergency landing at Bodo, Norway airport here after a sick passenger requested medical emergencies mid-air.
“The Bombay – New York flight of Air India made a landing at Bodo airport at around 05:30 AM due to a medical emergency.
The passenger travelling was rushed to a private hospital, Bodø airport director said.
Bodø Airport is a civil airport in Bodø, Norway. Located just south of the city centre, on the westernmost tip of the Bodø-peninsula, it shares facilities with the military air force base Bodø Main Air Station.
The airport has a single concrete, 2,794 by 45 metres (9,167 by 148 ft) runway which runs in a roughly east-west direction.
In addition to jet operations to major domestic destinations, the airport serves as a hub for regional airline flights to Helgeland, Lofoten and Vesterålen.
(N.sethu)
One Comment
Hello All,
We are the family members of that couple. Can some one from Indian community help them. They are a elderly couple and the biggest challenge for them is the language.