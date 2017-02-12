Arctic Economic Council Brings On First Northern Partner

One month after applying to be an Arctic Economic Council (AEC) Northern Partner, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation’s (ASRC) application has been unanimously approved. This makes ASRC the first organization in the Arctic with such a designation. There are various levels of membership at the AEC.

“This is an important milestone for the Arctic Economic Council, and I’m honored to be to able call ASRC our partner,” said Tara Sweeney, AEC chair. “Engaging with the AEC gives businesses the opportunity to access both local and indigenous knowledge. ASRC has been doing business in the Arctic for more than 40 years and has grown into the largest locally-owned and operated company in Alaska. I’m pleased to see the organization continuing to look for additional opportunities within the region.”

The application was reviewed by the AEC executive committee before being approved by governance committee members. Larger businesses with their headquarters located within an Arctic state may apply to join the AEC family as a Northern Partner. The AEC’s full member representation includes a diverse collection of business industries that operate in and outside of the region.

The AEC was established by the Arctic Council during the 2013-2015 Canadian chairmanship as an independent organization aimed at facilitating Arctic business-to-business activities and responsible economic development.

(PRNewswire)