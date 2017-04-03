Bahrain’s Ambassador to Norway presents credentials

Ambassador Shaikh Fawaz bin Mohammed Al Khalifa has conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to King Harald V of the Kingdom of Norway and his best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Norwegian people and kingdom.

This came as Shaikh Fawaz presented his credential to King Harald V as Accredited Non-Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Kingdom of Norway.

King Harald V expressed his appreciation and thanks to HM the King, hailing the outstanding bilateral ties and wishing the ambassador success in his mission.

The ambassador visited Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs where met with the officials. He also attended a dinner banquet hosted in his honour by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Esam Abid Al Thaqafi to which the ambassadors of Arab countries were invited.

Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a reception at the government premises that was attended by senior ministry officials and some of the accredited ambassadors to Norway.

In a statement on the occasion, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Dr. Thomas Wunderbaldinger, welcomed the newly appointed diplomats.