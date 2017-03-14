Billions of Reasons to Invest in Arctic Europe

Northern Finland, Sweden and Norway – is the 10th largest economical region in the world. The Arctic region can develop into Europe’s largest area of investment: from 2016 to 2025 investments in the region can exceed 100 billion euros.

City of Oulu is participating in MIPIM expo together with the two other arctic cities, Luleå and Tromsø.

– This Arctic Europe collaboration has already bred a new intercity flight route ‘Arctic Airlink’, increased cooperation between the universities, and created export opportunities to Northern companies. Logistics, research, and business is a cooperation whole, which will showcase the immense potential of the Arctic areas internationally, BusinessOulu’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Pauliina Pikkujämsä, believes.

Arctic Europe is the shortest airway to Northern America and Northern Asia from Europe. Arctic Europe gathers together an area under the same brand, where the understanding of the Arctic, world-class know-how, and immense natural resources. Logistics – expanding a Europe-wide transport network, and building an international digital communication cable connection – is also part of the Arctic area’s growth potential that is being boosted by nearly 200 billion in investments in the following 10 years.

Oulu, in Northern Finland, is a world-class high-tech city: 2.6 billion people around the world use ICT technology developed in Oulu. The city is not only the fastest growing region in the Nordics, but also has the youngest population in Europe.

Luleå, in Northern Sweden, is the Growth Municipality of the year 2015 as well as the home city of Facebook in Europe. Luleå University of Technology is the international competence center for research in the field of minerology and metallurgy.

Troms, in Northern Norway, is the home of major institutions of Arctic international and national policies. The city is known for its highly skilled workforce in research and development. Troms boasts fast growing industries in space technology, marine resources, tourism and energy/environmental technology.

The stand P-1.K1 in MIPIM features the City of Oulu, Invest in Lapland, Health City, the City of Pudasjärvi, Lukkaroinen, Maikkula Estate, Lehto Group, CubiCasa, GBuilder, Pave Architects, the City of Luleå, Arctic Airlink, Luleå Airport, Treeohotel, Port of Luleå, the City of Tromsø, and Arctic Center.

SOURCE BusinessOulu