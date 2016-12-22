Boeing approved to sell 5 P-8A surveillance planes to Norway

The State Department on Wednesday announced that it approved the sale of five P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft to Norway.

The estimated cost of the five Boeing aircraft and associated support is $1.75 billion, according to a release from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The sale will allow Norway, a NATO ally, to maintain its ability to conduct maritime surveillance patrols after its fleet of Lockheed Martin P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft retires.

“The proposed sale will allow Norway to recapitalize, modernize, and sustain its MPA capability for the next 30 years. As a long-time P-3 operator, Norway will have no difficulty transitioning its MPA force to the P-8A and absorbing these aircraft into its armed forces,” the release says.

(washingtonexaminer)