Bulgaria May Lose Funding Under Two Eco Projects

Bulgaria may lose funding under two European projects financed by the Norwegian Financial Mechanism due to appeals of public procurement orders. This became clear at a press conference on Tuesday of Environment Minister Irina Kostova who presented her team and priorities.

A total of 38 projects are being implemented under the programme and the contracts were signed in 2015.

Both risk projects are being implemented by the Executive Environment Agency (ExEA) and are of a total value of EUR 2.2 M. Work on the projects must be completed by the end of April.

One of the projects is for the upgrade of a system for water management, while the second one is for monitoring of biological diversity.

After the second project is completed, Bulgaria should have an updated information system which allows for the collection of data and analysis of the state of bio diversity.

A total of BGN 900,000 have been utilised under the two projects so far.

“We are trying to help the working groups and make sure that the contracts are not terminated,” explained Kostova.

According to experts, a failure of the projects will tarnish Bulgaria’s reputation as an executor of contracts financed by the European Economic Area.

