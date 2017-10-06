Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons wins Nobel Peace Prize

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) has won the Nobel Peace Prize for 2017.

The Norwegian committee said it had given the award “to draw attention to the catastrophic human consequences of any use of nuclear weapons” and for the campaign’s “groundbreaking” work to draw up a treaty banning the weapons.

The Geneva-based group beat off competition which was thought to include Pope Francis, the Syrian White Helmets, and the UN High Commission for Refugees.