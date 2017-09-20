Chairman of the USA’s Joint Chiefs of Staff visited Oslo

NORWAY NEWS | @ |
0

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford visited Oslo, Vealøs, and Værnes, Norway September 17-20 at the invitation of his Norwegian counterpart, Chief of Defense Admiral Haakon Bruun-Hanssen.

During the visit to Oslo, he had an audience with King Harald V of Norway and met with Norwegian Minister of Defense Ine Eriksen Søreide. The two sides reaffirmed the close and longstanding defense relationship between the United States and Norway and the extensive military-to-military cooperation as NATO allies. Gen. Dunford expressed his appreciation for Norway’s commitment to international security operations, including its significant contributions to the Defeat-ISIS campaign and NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, and its leadership on security in the Nordic-Baltic region and the North Atlantic. He thanked his interlocutors for the opportunity for a limited U.S. Marine rotational force to conduct cold-weather training in Norway to strengthen readiness and interoperability. Gen. Dunford acknowledged the increases in Norway’s defense budget and spending on acquisitions under the long-term defense plan and encouraged continued efforts to meet the two percent of GDP spending for all NATO members.

In Vealøs, Gen. Dunford observed a demonstration by the Norwegian Special Operations Forces. In Værnes, he visited the U.S. Marine rotational force and toured the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway (MCPP-N) equipment in the nearby Frigaard Cave.

Forsvarssjef Admiral Haakon Bruun-Hanssen har besøk av USA´s forsvarssjef General Joseph F. Dunford Jr, her under mottakelsen på Akershus festning / Chief of Defence Admiral Haakon Bruun-Hanssen have US Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph F. Dunford Jr on a visit, here from the the velcoming at Akershus fortress
USA´s forsvarssjef General Joseph F. Dunford Jr hilser på Forsvarsminister Ine Eriksen Søreide, her under mottakelsen på Akershus festning i Oslo / US Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph F. Dunford Jr meet Norways Minister of Defence Ine Eriksen Søreide in Oslo
U.S. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph F. Dunford speaks to Norwegian and American officers at Værnes, Norway. Photo by Rune Sævik/Forsvaret

(N.Sethu from NORWAY NEWS , Embassy of the United States of America )

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *