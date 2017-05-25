DHL’s fish freighter for Norwegian seafood logistics

DHL Global Forwarding is accelerating Norway’s seafood supply chain by shipping live crabs and other seafood on dedicated weekly flights from Oslo to Asia and Northern America.

The express giant is transporting fresh seafood from Laskselv airport in northern Norway to Oslo, from where the freight is sent to South Korea and other destinations, such as Japan or the US.

DHL is aiming to increase the frequency of deliveries from Oslo to Asia to three flights per week. From Oslo, almost 90% of the fish is flown directly to Seoul in South Korea, while approximately 10% is further directed to destinations in the US, Japan and China.

Tim Robertson, head of airfreight, DHL Global Forwarding, Americas, said: “Thanks to our team of experts who understand temperature control requirements, regulations, food safety and quality control guidelines, this seafood and fish is able to get to market and to consumers in the most expedient way possible.”

DHL said in a statement that transporting fresh seafood by air cuts the lead-time nearly by 50%, adding: “The shorter lead-time ensures that living crabs and other fresh seafood arrive at their destination in best order.

“Besides living king crabs, snow crabs and shrimps, DHL will also take care for the transportation of various sorts of white fish like cod, haddock and pollock, sea urchin, scallop and salmon.”

Bjørn-Erik Stabell, marketing manager for salmon & trout, at the Norwegian Seafood Council, said: “Time is of the essence when it comes to delivering fresh seafood of the very best quality.

“Norway is a long country, and with a large proportion of seafood being produced in the north, this airfreight route is an important contribution to efficiently reaching seafood consumers across the world.”