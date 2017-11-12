Envoy says increasing Norwegian companies interested in Nigeria

The Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Kjemprud Jens-Petter, on Wednesday said that more Norwegian companies were showing interest to do business in Nigeria, following the improving Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in Nigeria report.

Jens-Petter told newsmen in Lagos that the Nigerian Government should sustain its ongoing commitment to creating the right investment environment for more foreign businesses to come to Nigeria.

“We are extremely pleased with President Buhari’s ongoing emphasis on the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria initiative. “More Norwegian companies have started indicating investment interest in Nigeria.

“The Norwegian oil company, Statoils stands ready to make huge investments in the Nnwa Doro Gas field. “Also about 50 other Norwegian companies are ready to consider further activities in the offshore oil and gas sector.’’

The envoy said that the Norwegian companies had also indicated interest in the development of Nigeria’s hydro, solar, wind and wave power projects.

Jens-Petter said there were currently multi-sectoral business transactions between Nigeria and Norway, noting that there would be additional trade and investment opportunities.

“We see a huge potential in enhancing trade and investment between our two countries,’’ he said.

Jens-Petter said that the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, had recently visited Oslo, Norway for a bilateral consultation on harnessing “the existing potential’’ between both countries.

(NAN, vanguardngr)