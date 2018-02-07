EU, Norway Sign VAT Fraud Prevention Deal

The EU and Norway have signed a new agreement on administrative cooperation on VAT compliance.

The agreement was signed on February 6. It will provide EU member states and Norway with a legal framework for administrative cooperation in the prevention of VAT fraud and for mutual assistance in the recovery of VAT claims.

Norway is the first country with which the EU has signed an agreement in this area. Norway is a member of the European Economic Area and has a similar VAT system to the EU.

(Tax-news)