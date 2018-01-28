EU, Norway to hold emergency meeting on Palestine aid

The EU and Norway will be convening an emergency meeting at the end of this month for donor groups providing aid to Palestinians, following the US’ threat to cut funding to UNRWA, according to Haaretz.

The conference is due to take place on 31 January, with Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Yoav Mordechai representing Israel.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Soreide and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini are also expected to be in attendance.

The meeting comes amid US President Donald Trump’s threat to cut funding to the Palestinians if they do not resume negotiations with the US. The Palestinian Authority (PA) cut ties with the Trump Administration following America’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Yesterday, the PA confirmed that it would be boycotting the visit of US Vice President Mike Pence to the region next week,

In a press release, senior presidential aide Nabil Shaath said: “Our position was not changed and will not change as long as the current US Administration keeps its bias towards Israel.”

He added: “Pence’s itinerary does not include a visit to Ramallah as he knows that he would not be received if he decided to pay a visit.”

Earlier this week, UNWRA warned that US funding cuts, which amount to some $300 million – a third of the agency’s budget – will hurt half a million Palestinian children.

(middleeastmonitor)