EU, Norway, UK and the UN to co-chair the Brussels Conference on Syria

Bringing together ministerial representatives from 70 delegations, including from the EU and the region but also the wider international community, the United Nations, major donors and civil society, humanitarian and development organisations, the conference will address the situation in Syria and the impact of the crisis in the region. The conference will assess where the international community stands collectively in fulfilling commitments made at the London Conference in February 2016 and agree on additional efforts needed to meet the needs of those affected by the crisis. It will reconfirm existing pledges and identify additional support to Syrians in need inside Syria and in neighbouring countries, as well as to the respective host communities, in response to the UN coordinated appeals.

Discussions will also focus on how the international community can support a lasting political resolution to the Syrian conflict through an inclusive and Syrian-led political transition process based on the relevant Security Council resolutions, and particularly the framework of the UNSC Resolution 2254, and the Geneva communiqué. The conference will reconfirm the international community’s commitment to continuing to deliver assistance to Syrians in need, as well as their host communities, and assess the conditions under which post-agreement assistance could be provided once a credible political transition is underway.

On 4 April, thematic sessions will be organised by the EU with UN agencies and other international organisations, NGOs and civil society, focusing on various aspects of international support provided in response to the crisis in Syria and the region.

The Brussels Conference on Supporting the future of Syria and the region builds on the London Conference on Supporting Syria and the region of 4 February 2016. One year ago, the international community convened in London under the leadership of the United Kingdom, Germany, Kuwait, Norway and the United Nations, reaffirming its solidarity with millions of vulnerable people living in Syria and Syrian refugees and affected host communities in the region, and building on the commitments made at the three previous pledging conferences in Kuwait from 2013-15.

At the London Conference, the donor community pledged significant financial support for humanitarian assistance and protection in Syria, as well as civilian stabilisation measures to strengthen resilience in host communities. It also reiterated that there can only be a political solution to the crisis, within the existing agreed UN framework and based on the Geneva Communiqué and UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The London Conference concluded with commitments from both the international community and Syria’s neighbours to meet the immediate and longer-term needs of those affected by the crisis, including further support for education and livelihood opportunities for Syrian refugees and host communities in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.