EU Supply wins Norway contract

EU Supply has entered into a contract with Sogn & Fjordane County Council and participating municipalities in Norway for up to 28 local and regional authorities and other public sector bodies to use EU Supply’s CTM platform.

EU Supply said the customer represented a regional collaboration which involved a number of local and regional authorities using the CTM platform on a similar basis to that set out in the company’s contract win for another regional collaboration in Norway announced on 19 January.

It said the contract was expected to generate total revenues of up to £250k over 8 years, including licences and support, implementations and integrations.