Five non-EU countries extend sanctions against the Crimea

Five countries have extended sanctions against the Crimea until June 23, 2018. Norway, Albania, Montenegro, Georgia and Ukraine made the decision subsequent to that of the EU.

This is noted in a statement by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini.

“They [the five countries] will ensure that their national policies are consistent with this decision of the Council [of Europe on the adoption of the signatures.] The European Union takes note of their commitments and welcomes it,” the report said.

Montenegro and Albania are candidates for joining the European Union. Norway is a member of the European Free Trade Association.

Sanctions against Crimea provide for a ban on the supply of Crimean goods to the EU, as well as any European investment in the peninsula, including the purchase of real estate, business financing and the provision of any services. European courts cannot enter Crimean ports except in emergency situations.

The European Union extended sanctions against Russia earlier in June. President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said that he welcomed such a decision.

The EU introduced sanctions against Russia in 2014, after the occupation of the Crimea. Later, the EU imposed sanctions against Russia for its involvement in the fighting in eastern Ukraine. Restrictive measures were several times expanded and extended.