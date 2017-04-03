Georgia and Norway sign defence cooperation agreement

Norwegian Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide is in Tbilisi today for her first official visit to Georgia.
Georgian Defence Minister Levan Izoria hosted Soreide, and the pair signed a plan of bilateral cooperation for 2017.
According to the document, Georgia and Norway will intensify their defence cooperation, which they launched five years ago.
The priorities of this cooperation will be:
- Supporting the National Guard
- Collaborating on defence education
- Organising joint military trainings , While in Georgia, Soreide is scheduled to meet Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and visit the NATO-Georgia joint training centre in Tbilisi later today.