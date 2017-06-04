India, Norway should work towards combating terrorism

Indian Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare S. S. Ahluwalia has said that both India and Norway should work towards strengthening cooperation in areas such as, combating international terrorism, maritime cooperation, climate change, renewable energy, waste management, fisheries, agriculture, exchange of technology on horticulture and organic farming etc.

Ahluwalia led an Indian Parliamentary delegation on a three-day visit to Norway for promoting and strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries.

The visit, which concluded late last night, is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations between India and Norway.

During the visit, the Indian delegation met Monica Mæland, Minister of Trade and Industry, Marit Berger Røsland, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Government of Norway, Anniken Huitfeldt, Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Policy and Defence and Gunnar Gundersen, Deputy Chair of the Standing Committee on Business and Industry of Parliament of Norway and also visited the Norwegian Institute of Bio-economy Research (NIBIO), Ås, Norway.

Speaking on the global threat of terrorism, Ahluwalia stated that it constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, hinders the enjoyment of human rights, and undermines social and economic development of democratic societies.

The Minister highlighted the need for the international community to combat terrorism, which are well- connected, well-educated well-funded, well-armed and well-trained.

“India strongly condemns terrorism and there could be no tolerance for states sheltering, arming, training, or financing terrorists,” Ahluwalia reiterated.

Noting that both countries have supported each other in several initiatives in the United Nations and other multilateral fora, Ahluwalia highlighted the need for strengthening this cooperation and even further deepen the interaction on several issues in the United Nations.

The Minister also expressed sincere appreciation for the Norwegian Government’s valuable support for India’s candidature for a permanent membership of reformed UN Security Council, as well as at the NSG.

In the field of fisheries, Ahluwalia stated that introduction of Recirculation Aquaculture Systems (RAS) is fairly new to India, whereas, Norwegian companies have expertise in this high-tech production technique.

“India looks to Norway for exchange of knowledge and technical expertise to develop Recirculation Aquaculture Systems (RAS)”, the Minister said.

The Indian Delegation also interacted with the Indian community and representatives at a reception hosted by Ambassador of India to Norway Debraj Pradhan.

The Parliamentary delegation comprised of the Members of Parliament – Bhartruhari Mahtab, MP(LS), BJD; Heena Vijaykumar Gavit, MP(LS), BJP; Amdayala Paddu Jithender Reddy, MP(LS), TRS; Chandrakant Bhaurao Khaire, MP(LS), Shiv Sena; Ram Kumar Verma MP(RS), BJP; Manchacheri Kuppadakkath Raghavan MP(LS), INC; Palanivel Kumar, MP(LS) AIADMK; Chintakunta Munaiah Ramesh, MP(RS), TDP; Mohammed Faizal Padippura MP(LS), NCP and Yerram Venkata Subba Reddy, MP(LS), YSRCP – and Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs Rajiv Yadav.