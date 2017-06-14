Indonesia, Norway sign free visa agreement for diplomats

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Norwegian counterpart Borge Brende signed an agreement on free visa access for diplomatic and official passport holders in Oslo on Tuesday.

“After two years of negotiations, Indonesia and Norway have finally signed the free visa cooperation for diplomatic and official passport holders,” said in a press release.

According to her, the signing of the free visa agreement during the 3rd Indonesia-Norway Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation meeting in the capital of Norway is a new measure taken by both governments to strengthen their bilateral relations.

Both ministers are committed to strengthen bilateral relations by prioritizing a number of cooperation sectors such as climate change, forestry, fisheries and marine, energy as well as dialogues on human rights.

In addition, Marsudi and Brende also discussed some regional and global issues, including the current situation in the Middle East, developments in Europe and situation in Southeast Asia.

Norway greatly appreciates the role played by Indonesia in bridging differences and creating peace and stability in the region and the world.

(ANTARA News)