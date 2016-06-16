Indonesia, Norway to strengthen cooperation in forest protection

Indonesia and Norway agree to strengthen cooperation to reduce gas emission as a result of forest denudation and destruction.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg appreciated steps already taken by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in seeking to reduce gas emissions, first secretary of the Indonesian embassy in Oslo Hartyo Harkomoyo told ANTARA News on Thursday quoting Norwegian Environment and Climate Minister Vidar Helgesen.

Minister Vidar Helgesen received an Indonesian delegations of officials of a number of related agencies and Indonesian Ambassador to that country Yuwono A. Putranto in Oslo on Thursday.

The Indonesian delegates that included head of the Peat Land Restoration Body Nazir Foead and Director General of Climate Change Control Nur Masripatin explained the progress made in forest protection in the country including moratorium in new license for oil palm plantations, mining and exploitation of peat land.

Minister Helgesen visited Indonesia in February in exchange of a visit in September last year to Norway by Indonesian Forestry and Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya.