Iran, Norway sign MoU on veterinary cooperation

Head of Iran’s Veterinary Organization Mehdi Khalaj and Norway Chief Veterinary Officer Kristina Landsverk signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to broaden veterinary cooperation between the two countries.

Iran’s Ambassador to Oslo Mohammad-Hassan Habibollahzadeh was also present in the signing ceremony.

The MoU calls for control and prevention of seafood diseases and promotion of protective and monitoring system for the purpose.

Iranian and Norwegian research and scientific centers will have cooperation in prevention and elimination of the diseases and issuance of veterinary health certificates.

Under the MoU, the two sides will upgrade cooperation within framework of the World Animal Health Organization’s international regulations.

