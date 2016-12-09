Iran’s new ambassador presents credentials to Norwegian King

Iran’s new ambassador to Norway Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh presented his credentials to King Harald V of Norway on Thursday.

During the meeting, Habibollahzadeh offered an outline of ties between Iran and Norway in political and economic fields and expressed Tehran’s readiness to further develop ties with Oslo.

Harald V referred to suitable conditions existing now for promoting relations, urging both countries to take advantage of the current opportunities to boost cooperation.

Habibollahzadeh used to serve as Iran’s Charge d’affairs in England.

(irna)