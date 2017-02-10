Karin Hindsbo Appointed Director of National Museum in Norway

Norway’s National Museum has appointed Karen Hindsbo as its new director, reports ArtDaily. Hindsbo has directed Bergen’s KODE, the Sørlandets Kunstmuseum in Kristiansand, and Copenhagen’s Den Frie Udstilling. She was also the artistic director for Kunsthal Aarhus. Hindsbo is also a prolific writer and has contributed essays to a number of Scandinavian publications, such as Aftenposten, Morgenbladet, and NRK Ytring.

“Karin Hindsbo is one of Scandinavia’s most competent museum leaders and is just the woman we need to pilot the National Museum in a decisive period. The board has placed emphasis on her significant leadership experience from reorganizing processes, her art-cultural background, her communicative skills and her talent for highlighting art in a wider social context,” said Linda Bernander Silseth, chair of the National Museum’s board.

(artforum)