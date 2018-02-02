King of Norway hopes UK will remain an ‘important friend’

Norway’s King has told the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge he hopes the UK and his nation can maintain their close ties when Britain leaves the European Union.

Speaking at an Oslo dinner staged in honour of William and Kate, King Harald also paid an affectionate tribute to the visiting British royals describing them as “family” and praising the way their carried out their duties and support the Queen.

William also celebrated the relationship between the UK and the Nordic nation in his address at the royal palace dinner saying: “Norway has been, and will continue to be, enormously important to Britain both as a friend and a partner.”

The Norwegian sovereign processed into the banquet arm in arm with the pregnant duchess, who wore an Alexander McQueen dress, and their close gesture was mirrored by his wife Queen Sonja and William who walked behind them.

Harald spoke first and described how the UK the number one study destination for Norwegians who return with a positive impression of their time away, strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said:”I hope we will be able to maintain our close and extensive co-operation when the United Kingdom withdraws from the European Union.

“Dear William, dear Kate, I admire the way you carry out your duties and the way you support he majesty Queen Elizabeth. The Queen and I know from our own experience how valuable it is to work together with the younger generation and how important it is to support one another on this rather unusual profession of ours.”

(N.Sethu, standard, PA)