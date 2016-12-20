Legislation to restore nuclear cooperation agreement with Norway

Congress passed legislation earlier this week to renew the nuclear cooperation agreement with Norway, paving the way for U.S. access to Halden Reactor Project.

“Norway’s Halden Reactor Project is a critical asset for U.S. companies,” said Daniel Lipman, Nuclear Energy Institute vice president for suppliers and international programs. “Research and testing conducted at that unique facility enables U.S. firms to continue to innovate and maintain technology leadership as they compete in the global nuclear energy market. With the agreement now in force with this important NATO ally, the research and testing can continue.”

The original agreement between the United States and Norway expired in 2014, restricting U.S. access to Norway’s Halden Reactor Project. The Halden reactor was constructed in 1958, with the help of the United States, and is supported by 19 countries.

The Halden Reactor Project, partly financed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, is a 20-megawatt facility used to test and develop next-generation reactor fuel and test reactor components. The facility provides valuable services that are important to the development of international nuclear power plant safety and reliability aspects.

Access to the facility is critical for U.S. companies as it ensures they have an equal footing with nuclear products in the global marketplace. The United States has Section 123 nuclear cooperation agreements with over 20 nations and securing a similar agreement with Norway will help U.S. businesses prosper.

(dailyenergyinsider.)