Lessons from Norway, the world’s most inclusive economy

The West is beset with widening wealth gaps, shrinking middle classes and fractured societies. It’s a familiar phenomenon, but what if there was a different side to the story?

Norway tops our 2017 index of inclusive economies , a study of which countries are best at providing growth that is sustained over decades, is broad-based across different sectors, creates jobs for a great majority of the population, and reduces poverty.

The small Scandinavian country of 5 million people does things differently. It has the lowest income inequality in the world, helped by a mix of policies that support education and innovation. It also channels the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, which manages its oil and gas revenues, into long-term economic planning.

Norway has managed to translate economic growth into high and rising living standards, with a GDP per capita of $89,741, well above the average of $44,656 for 30 advanced economies covered in our report. Although the cost of living is also high in Norway, when adjusted for purchasing power parity it still has the highest median income of the economies we covered, at $60.4 per person per day.

How does it achieve this? Like the other Nordic countries and Switzerland, Norway does not have a statutory minimum wage, but 70% of its workers are covered by collective agreements which specify wage floors. Furthermore, 54% of paid workers are members of unions, compared to 11% in the United States and 25% in the United Kingdom. Overall, Norway tops the employment part of our index, both in terms of how accessible and stable employment is, and how well workers are paid.

Inclusiveness goes beyond employment to take into account other key factors such as education, efforts to close the gender gap and the carbon intensity of its economy.

On the education front, Norway comes in second on our index for the quality of the schooling it delivers, while it also tops PISA’s Social Inclusion Index, a measure of how socio-economically diverse its schools are.

The government has prioritised education as a means to diversify its economy and foster higher and more inclusive growth. It promotes Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects, along with vocational and entrepreneurial skills. This year, it has launched a five-year Masters course for teachers, aimed at raising the quality of teaching and raising the status of the profession.

In the business sphere, it runs a Research Based Innovation (BIA) programme allowing companies to apply for Research and Development (R&D) grants as long as value is created not only for the company but for society too. Similarly, the SkatteFUNN R&D tax incentive scheme offers a tax credit to encourage R&D spending by Norwegian companies.