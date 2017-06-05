Lyse becomes co-owner in Digitalnorway innovation project

Norwegian regional power company Lyse said it has become one of the owners of newly founded innovation company Digitalnorway – Toppindustrisenteret. The other owners are the Kongsberg Group, DNB, DNV GL, Aker BP, Telenor, Gard, OBOS, Statnett, Ruter, Statoil, Yara, Schibsted and Sintef. A number of other partners involved in education and research also back Digitalnorway, and the national government has provided NOK 2 million in funding.

One of Digitalnorway’s main aims is to ensure the provision of digital skills and access to knowledge, technology and business models, thereby supporting growth. Lyse, which also owns the ISP Altibox, said it is interested in how its region can benefit from digital technology.

Digitalnorway – Toppindustrisenteret was formally opened in recent days at the R&D estate Forskningsparken in Oslo. It also has connections with innovation centres in Verdal, Halden, Kongsberg, Mo i Rana and Molde. Digitalnorway will set up cooperation agreements with academic and research institutions in several parts of Norway, as well as abroad.