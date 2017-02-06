Naftogaz of Ukraine expects to have access to gas from Norway

Poland plans to begin importing natural gas from Norway as part of their initiative to diversify their gas supply sources. Ukrainian Naftogaz expects to be able to gain access to Norwegian gas as well, as was reported by the Naftogaz press service.

“The Poles will take action. Norwegian gas, which is likely to come to Poland via the Baltic pipe, will help the Poles, through diversification, to obtain agreements to relieve the political pressure based on gas supplies,” the message says.

Thus, the Poles will obtain an alternative supplier, independent of Russia.

“The Polish initiative is beneficial for Ukraine, too. Through Poland, we will be able to gain access to the same Norwegian gas, as well as to liquefied gas through the Polish terminal on the Baltic,” Naftogaz believes.

Ukraine has increased gas imports in January by buying it exclusively from Europe. In January it was reported that Engie, a French company, began supplying gas to Ukraine.

(uawire)