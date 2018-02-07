NATO Secretary General visits Norway

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Oslo on Monday (5 February 2018) to have talks with Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide, and the Minister of Defence Frank Bakke-Jensen.

They discussed preparations for the Summit of Allied leaders in Brussels this July, the security situation in the High North, and Trident Juncture 2018, NATO’s biggest exercise this year which will take place in Norway.

The Secretary General also took part in the Norwegian Atlantic Committee Annual Leangkollen Security Conference, delivering a speech on “NATO in a Challenging Security Environment”. This was followed by a question and answer session.

Mr. Stoltenberg also visited the parliament, and had an audience with His Majesty King Harald V of Norway.

(N.Sethurupan , NATO)