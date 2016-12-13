NOK 380 million to the UN’s Emergency Response Fund

‘The many large-scale, protracted humanitarian crises in the world today have created a tremendous need for emergency aid. The UN Central Emergency Response Fund ensures that aid can quickly reach those who need it when acute crises arise, and provides sorely needed funding for underfunded emergencies. Norway is therefore providing NOK 380 million for this Fund in 2017,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Børge Brende.

The UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) provides immediate funding for life-saving assistance when humanitarian crises arise. Norway has been one of the largest contributors to the Fund since it was launched ten years ago. Norway’s contribution for 2017 will be announced at a donor conference at the UN in New York today.

‘Never before has the UN asked for such a large amount for humanitarian aid. At present 130 million people are in need of humanitarian aid and protection due to conflicts and natural disasters. Norway contributes substantial amounts to alleviate suffering throughout the world, not least to those affected by the Syrian crisis,’ Mr Brende said.

On average, 20 million people receive urgent medical assistance through CERF each year, and 10 million people receive food aid. In addition, funding channelled through CERF provides clean water and access to sanitary facilities for eight million people, improved living conditions for five million people, and shelter for another one million people.

More than 65 million people – many of them children – have been forced to flee from their homes. More than half of CERF’s funds are allocated to provide humanitarian protection and assistance to people who are fleeing from conflicts and natural disasters. In 2016, CERF funds have been used in South Sudan, Uganda, Sudan, Iraq, Yemen, Ethiopia, north-eastern Nigeria, the Lake Chad region and Haiti. CERF also provides support for cooperation and coordination at country level.

