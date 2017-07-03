Nordex receives order for eleven N117/3600 turbines from Norway

The Nordex Group has secured a follow-up order from Norway. For Midtfjellet Vindkraft AS, a long-standing customer, the manufacturer will be supplying eleven N117/3600 turbines for the Midtfjellet III wind farm on the island of Stord in the south-west of Norway. Delivery and installation of the turbines is scheduled for spring 2018. The owner of the project is the joint venture comprising Aquila Capital, based in Hamburg, and the local energy suppliers and power plant operators Fitjar Kraftlag SA, Østfold Energi Vind AS and Vardar Boreas AS. The customer also signed a Premium Service Agreement for a period of five years with the option to prolong it twice for five years.

Midtfjellet III is an extension of the Midtfjellet I and II, with a total of 44 turbines and 110 MW, installed by Nordex in 2012 and 2013. As of 2018 the number of Nordex turbines there will be increased to 55, then with 149.6 MW. With average wind speeds of 8.4 m/s, in future the eleven new N117/3600 turbines alone will generate more than 138,800 MWh of additional clean electricity a year for the municipality of Fitjar. Nordex is fitting serrations to the trailing edge of the turbines in order to reduce overall noise emission in the wind field.

“Together Midtfjellet I and II are the largest wind farms in Norway, with very high production figures. The site is extremely demanding due to the perfect wind conditions. The fact that Midtfjellet Vindkraft AS has now engaged us for the second extension at this site is a clear indication of the confidence placed in our team and our turbines,” says Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer of Nordex SE.

(N.Sethu)