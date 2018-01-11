Norway a great friend and ally of the United States!

During a news conference with the prime minister of Norway, President Trump offered words of praise for her country.

“One of the great assets of Norway is a thing called ‘water,’ ” Trump said, “and they have tremendous hydropower. Tremendous. In fact, most of your electricity is produced by hydro.”

This is true. In November, the most recent month for which data is available, more than 95 percent of the power generated in Norway came from hydroelectricity.

Trump continued.

“I wish we’d do some of that,” he said. “But hydropower is fantastic, and it’s a great asset that you have.”

It’s . . . an asset that the United States has, too. In fact, the United States produces more electricity from hydroelectric generating systems than does Norway. In October 2017, the United States produced 17.2 million megawatt-hours of electricity from hydroelectric power. The following month, Norway produced 13.7 million megawatt-hours.

Granted, the United States is a much bigger country than Norway. But it’s still the case that hydroelectric generation makes up 5 percent of U.S. power production. It’s the fifth-largest generation method in the country, after wind but before solar (including both residential and commercial solar generation).

(Nadarajah Sethurupan)