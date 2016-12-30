Norway assists Sri Lanka Fisheries Ministry to formulate national fisheries and aquaculture policy

As directed by the Prime Minister, Sri Lanka Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Ministry through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the Government of Norway for technical assistance for formulation of a National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy.

Accordingly, the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industries and Fisheries has in consultation with the Ministry has developed a project, which will be funded by a grant from the Government of Norway, the Ministry said.

Objectives of the Project are to assist the Government of Sri Lanka to formulate a new fisheries and aquaculture policy to suit the current and emerging needs of the sector, develop manpower for management, and facilitate investments in the sector.

Two workshops have been planned under the Project for 04 – 07 January 2017 and 10 – 12 January 17 at Mount Lavinia Hotel with the participation of a team of Norwegian consultants to obtain a clear understanding of the sector, its past trends, current status, issues, confines and constraints, future development prospects to be used as a platform for policy formulation, and to identify the limitations, confines and constraints imposed by external factors (other subjects and sectors) on development of fisheries, and design mitigation measures.

Officials involved in development and management of fisheries and aquaculture both at the national and provincial level, scientists and experts, industry partners and fisher representatives will be among the workshop participants. The workshops are due to be ceremonially concluded on 12th with the participation of the Minister, State Minister, Provincial Ministers of Fisheries, and Charge de Affairs of the Norwegian Embassy in Colombo.