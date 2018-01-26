Norway backs full implementation of nuclear deal: ambassador

The Norwegian ambassador to Tehran on Tuesday voiced his country’s resolve to support the 2015 nuclear deal, calling for further development of trade ties between the two countries.

Lars Nordrum made the remarks in a meeting with representatives of Iranian businesses and trade companies in Sari in northern Iran.

He said Norway and Iran has signed four contracts in the fields of oil and gas, shipping, renewable energy and aquaculture following the implementation of the nuclear deal.

“Norway has also inked a contract with National Iranian Oil Company for oil exploration in the Caspian Sea,” he was quoted by Mehr as saying.

(tehrantimes)