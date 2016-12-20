Norway condemns terrorist attack in Germany

‘Norway condemns the terrorist attack in Berlin in the strongest possible terms.

We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Germany in the fight against terrorism. We will never let terrorists destroy our democratic values and our freedom,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Børge Brende.

Mr Brende has today expressed his condolences to the German Foreign Minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. At least 12 people are reported to have died and many more were injured when a lorry crashed into the crowd at a Christmas market in the German capital yesterday evening.

‘Our thoughts and our deepest sympathy are with the many victims, their families, loved ones and friends,’ said Mr Brende.

Yesterday’s attack is the most serious terrorist attack in Germany in recent times. The German authorities have heightened the level of emergency preparedness and implemented necessary measures. Norwegians in Germany are urged to keep themselves informed about the situation and to follow the advice and instructions of the authorities at all times.