Norway Creates Jobs in the U.S

A new report by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Washington, D.C. shows that Norwegian companies, U.S. exports to Norway and Norwegian investments create nearly half a million jobs in the United States. The jobs are found in all 50 states and span a range of economic sectors.

The report, Norway Creates Jobs in the United States: Norway’s Impact on the American Economy, prepared by the Embassy, finds that Norwegian companies and investments support 470,000 jobs in the United States, broken down as follows:

32,597 supported by Norwegian-affiliated companies

22,476 supported by exports of goods

26,563 supported by exports of services

388,300 supported by NBIM (Norway’s Government Pension Fund Investments)

The benefits flow both ways. The report shows more than $4 billion in export of goods and services from the United States to Norway.

The states in which Norwegian companies, exports to Norway and investments create the most jobs are California (60,759), Texas (47,364) and New York (37,284). Norway creates at least 1,000 jobs in each of the 50 states.

The report was presented by H.E. Børge Brende, Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, at a breakfast event co-hosted with U.S. Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) at the Russel Senate Office Building, Thurs., March 2, 2017.

Also participating in the event were H.E. Kåre R. Aas, Ambassador of Norway to the United States, and representatives of Kongsberg, a Norwegian technology corporation that operates in 12 states.

(norway.org)