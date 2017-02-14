Norway eager to expand fisheries cooperation with Iran

Minister of Fisheries of Norway, Per Sandberg, on Tuesday welcomed expansion of Iran-Norway cooperation in various fisheries and aqua culture domains.

Sandberg made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Oslo, Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh.

Habibollahzadeh in turn referred to a project for production of 200,000 tons caged fish culture during sixth development plan of Iran, expressed Tehran readiness to develop cooperation with Norway in the field of fishery and aqua culture.

The ambassador said that vast coastlines in the northern and southern parts of Iran, production of fishery products, processing and re-export of the aqua products and joint venture project for manufacturing special equipment to grow fish and conduct related research are among grounds for bilateral cooperation.

Sandberg evaluated his past visit to Iran (October) as ‘positive’ and said Iran has great capacities in the field.

He talked about experiences and knowledge of Norway concerning advanced technologies in the field of caged fish culture and welcomed bilateral cooperation in the field.

Sandberg referred to extension of financial credit by the Norwegian credit institutes as an appropriate opportunity for fishery companies of Norway to implement joint venture projects with Iranian companies.

Transfer of technology in the fields of fisheries and aqua culture is among other areas of interest by Norway to cooperate with Iran.

(IRNA)