Norway is not restricted – USA

To allow for proper review and establishment of standards to prevent terrorist or criminal infiltration by foreign nationals, the Executive Order, effective January 27, 2017, imposes on nationals of certain designated countries a 90-day bar on entry into the United States. This bar also includes a 90-day prohibition on visa issuance. These countries, as designated by Congress or the Secretary of Homeland Security, are: Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen. Visa interviews will generally not be scheduled for nationals of these countries during this period.

A traveler with a valid U.S. visa in a passport issued by any country not restricted under the Executive Order is permitted to travel and apply for admission to the United States. Norway is not restricted.

Consistent with past practice, the ultimate decision regarding admission into the U.S. is made by the U.S. border official.

Travelers who do not yet have a visa, but have a passport issued by any country not restricted under the Executive Order, may apply for a visa at a U.S. Embassy, even if they hold dual nationality from a restricted country.

The U.S. Government assesses dual nationality based on a person’s country of origin, which can be different from dual citizenship.

Travelers holding a passport from one of the restricted countries, even if there is a valid U.S. visa in that passport, are barred from traveling and applying for admission to the U.S. during this temporary 90-day period.

Visa Waiver Program travelers, who are not dual nationals of one of the restricted countries, may continue to apply to travel to the U.S. without a visa through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). We refer you to DHS for more information. A list of countries included in the Visa Waiver Program is available here: https://travel.state.gov/content/visas/en/visit/visa-waiver-program.html

U.S. Legal Permanent Residents (LPRs or “green card holders”) are not included in the Executive Order and may continue to travel to the U.S.

The Embassy will continue to update the public with any updates as they become available.

