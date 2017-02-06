Norway military sees threats from Cyber Attacks

Norway faces a growing threat from cyberattacks and hacking, the Scandinavian country’s military intelligence service said Monday.
Russia and China were the main sources for such threats, the military intelligence service’s annual threat assessment said.
The report was released just three days after the Norwegian police security service (PST) said it suspected Russian-based hackers of attempting to hack nine email accounts linked to the PST as well as other government agencies.
“Threats in the digital arena against political, military and economic targets are increasing,” the military report read.
The military mentioned sabotage of power systems, mapping social network connections and harassing users, as well as attempts to procure classified or key information.
Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said the recent cyber attacks on Norway were not a new phenomena, but showed the importance of “keeping pace with rapid technological developments.”
Morten Haga Lunde, head of military intelligence, told reporters that Russia had used digital operations to affect polls in the US.
“Based on Russia’s activity and capacity we believe Russia has information that can be used to influence political processes and polls in other countries,” he added.
Another threat cited was posed by militant Islamists from groups like so-called Islamic State.
Although its geographical base in Syria and Iraq has declined, several terrorist attacks in Europe “inspired or delegated” by Islamic State and its supporters suggest that the threat will not decline in 2017, Lunde said.
(N.Sethurupan)
One Comment
ISLAM IS THE ONLY RELIGION THAT TELLS ITS FOLLOWERS TO KILL NON-BELIEVERS!
99.8% OF ALL TERROR ATTACKS IN THE ENTIRE WORLD ARE BY MUSLIMS. ISLAM IS THEE MOST VIOLENT RELIGION IN HISTORY!
FRANCE:
“How France has become number one target for Islamic jihad”…READS THE HEADLINE!
THIS IS HOW ISLAM REPAYS FRANCE FOR FOOLISHLY AND NAIVELY LETTING THEM IN! ATTACK AFTER ATTACK, ALL BY MUSLIMS, KILLING MORE AND MORE FRENCH CITIZENS!
FRANCE; A TOWN MAYOR CHARGED WITH HATE CRIMES FOR SIMPLY SAYING “THE MAJORITY OF BIRTHS LAST YEAR WERE MUSLIM”
NORWAY:
“Grønland is more Muslim than Morocco.” READS THE HEADLINE IN NORWAY & THE OSLO POLICE REPORT: “We Have Lost the City!” The women are being raped at night in Oslo, and the men are robbed more than ever, ALL BY MUSLIM IMMIGRANTS!
In just the past year, more than 4,000 people have been robbed in the town center and the area of the Grønland police station [an immigrant ghetto]. Sturla Nøstvik is robbery-victim from Grønland just from this year, the same period in which around fifty assault-rapes have been reported in Oslo alone. The Muslim robbers play on fear, violence, and severe threats that leave a mark on the victims.
THIS IS HOW ISLAM REPAYS NORWAY FOR NAIVELY ALLOWING THEM IN! ISLAM IS SPREADING LIKE CANCER AND DEATH AND RAPE FOLLOWS EVERY WHERE THEY GO!
SWEDEN:
“80 Per Cent Of Swedish Police Consider Quitting Over Migrant Danger” READS THE HEADLINE IN SWEDEN! RAPES UP OVER 400% IS SWEDEN LAST YEAR ALONE!
THIS IS HOW ISLAM REPAYS NORWAY FOR NAIVELY ALLOWING THEM IN! Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven admitted that his country faced a crisis and now desperately is trying to stem the tide but Islam has taken such a deep hold on Sweden that in only 15 years, indigenous Swedes will be a minority in their own country!
NOW GERMANY & THE UK ARE MAKING THE SAME MISTAKE AS IN FRANCE, SWEDEN AND NORWAY HAVE AND THE CITIZENS WILL PAY THE PRICE FOR THEIR ALT-LEFT LEADERS!
GERMANY- A FIREBOMBING IS ON A SYNAGOGUE WAS FOUND IN COURT TO BE A “LAWFUL CRITICISM” SEVERAL WEEKS AGO!!
THIS IS JUST ONE OF THE REASONS WE ELECTED TRUMP!
WE STAND WITH TRUMP ON IMMIGRATION!
THANK GOD THE US WILL NOT MAKE EUROPES MISTAKE!