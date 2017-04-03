Norway plans mass reindeer cull to halt spread of wasting disease

Europe’s first case of the disease was discovered in April last year on a young caribou. Then three reindeer were found to have been suffering from the disease.

Around 2,200 animals are in the Nordfjella region where the three diseased reindeer were found.

The illness leads to chronic weight loss before the animal finally dies.

Norway’s Food Safety Authority has already carried out extensive testing to ascertain how far the disease has spread.

Last week the Norwegian Scientific Committee for Food Safety published its own risk assessment and recommended that “comprehensive measures” be taken to eradicate the disease.

It has called for the local reindeer population in the affected region to be slaughtered as a precaution.

“If the authorities want to eradicate the disease then we have a golden opportunity now, since it appears that it is limited to the northern parts of Nordfjella,” a committee member said.

“If the goal is to eradicate then the best solution is to shoot the entire herd.”

