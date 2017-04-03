Norway to acquire five P-8A from US

Norway’s Defense Equipment agency has signed a new contract with the US authorities for the purchase of five P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) for the Norwegian Armed Forces.

The Defense Equipment agency has signed the new contract on behalf of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense.

Norwegian Defense Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide said: “Besides the actual aircraft, the contract also includes modern sensors, monitoring and support systems and new anti-submarine weapons.

“The P-8A Poseidon can cover large expanses of ocean in a short time, and can remain on-station for prolonged periods.”

The new P-8A Poseidon MPAs will replace the existing six anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft P-3 Orion and three French DA-20 Jet Falcon business jets once they are committed to service.

Søreide added: “The P-8A Poseidon is a formidable platform for monitoring our waters, and will provide both Norwegian and allied civil and military authorities with a sound basis for decisions.”

“The P-8A Poseidon is a formidable platform for monitoring our waters, and will provide both Norwegian and allied civil and military authorities with a sound basis for decisions.”

The P-8A Poseidon has the ability to collect information, detect, identify, monitor and if necessary attack targets under water.

The aircraft were built by Boeing Defense, Space & Security, and will be able to conduct search and rescue operations in the waters off Norway, as well as help enhance social security through its ability to contribute to maritime counter-terrorist operations.

Søreide further noted: “P-8A Poseidon will continue a known and established operational pattern. A continuation of this activity with the Norwegian aircraft will help to ensure continued stability and predictability in the area, as well as the Norwegian alliance commitments safeguarded.”

The first of the five aircraft will land in Norway in 2022, with the remaining four planned for delivery by 2023.