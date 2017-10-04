Norway to join the NATO Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence

Norway has announced its intent to join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn, Estonia, enabling the knowledge hub to carry our research, training and exercises in cooperation with 21 member nations.

“[The] potential enlargement of our multinational team proves that our centre continues to be attractive for allies,” Merle Maigre, the director of the cyber defence centre, said. “We all win from being open to collaboration among like-minded nations in the cyber domain. We welcome the decision of Norway, one of the founding allies of NATO, as this further strengthens our centre’s cyber defence expertise.”

Norway seeks to join the centre as a sponsoring nation, membership status available to all NATO allies.

The NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence is a Tallinn-based knowledge hub, research institution and training and exercise centre and home of the Tallinn Manual 2.0, the most comprehensive guide on how international law applies to cyber operations.

The centre is staffed and financed by its sponsoring nations and contributing participants – Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States are signed on as sponsoring nations and Austria, Finland and Sweden have become contributing participants, a status eligible for non-NATO nations.

(estonian world)