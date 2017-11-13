Norway to support resettled communities in Myliddy

UNDP Sri Lanka Country Director, Jorn Sorensen and the Ambassador of Norway to Sri Lanka Thorbjørn Gaustadsæther signed a partnership agreement to extend the Government of Norway’s support to the recently resettled communities in the Jaffna District, with an emphasis on the Myliddy Harbour areas.

Under this partnership, UNDP Sri Lanka, through the support of the Government of Norway, will promote local economic development through enhanced market-based livelihood opportunities for the recently resettled communities and will also support in developing the masterplan of the Myliddy harbour area development which will in turn contribute to the fishing sector and overall economic growth of the Jaffna district.

The signing which was held in Colombo, was also attended by Senior Advisor, Royal Norwegian Embassy, Ms. Vidya Perera and Assistant Country Director, UNDP Sri Lanka, Rajendrakumar Ganesarajah.

Under an envelope of USD 1,000,000, this one year project, will support 550 families as direct beneficiaries in and around Myliddy Harbour areas by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and by strengthening institutional capacity of the Tellipalai DS division of Jaffna district.