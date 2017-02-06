Norway To Train Afghan National Security Forces

Chief Executive of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met Borge Brande, Norwegian foreign Minister here yesterday in his office, a statement said.

According to Chief Executive Press Office, hinting to commitments made in Brussels and Warsaw Conference on Afghanistan, the Norwegian foreign minister said his county was committed to implement its commitments toward Afghanistan.

Pointing to Norwegian forces’ presence in Afghanistan, Brande said his country would continue training of Afghan National Security Forces, in particular the Afghan air and Special Forces.

Praising Norway’s support of Afghanistan, Dr. Abdullah thanked Brande for their commitments, in particular the training of the Afghan forces, the statement added.