Norway’s defense minister: The path to the next NATO summit

Firstly, the current command structure is not fit for purpose. It was conceived during a time when out-of-area crisis management operations were the prime operational focus. Now that collective defense and deterrence again are top priorities, we must make changes to the command structure. The NATO defense ministers decided in November to establish two new joint commands. One will have a particular responsibility for the maritime domain and the sea lines of communication across the Atlantic. The other will focus on logistics, movement and mobility. These issues may seem mundane. However, the command structure is a key instrument in generating and fielding the alliance’s collective fighting power. NATO’s legitimacy and credibility depends upon a robust and relevant command structure. This will be an important and very concrete deliverable for the next summit.

Secondly, NATO needs to pay more attention to the maritime domain. Maritime areas will be increasingly contested in the future, and NATO must be prepared to uphold the rule of law and safeguard our interests at sea. The alliance needs to improve its competence and ability to operate in high-intensity maritime environments. That includes the ability to operate our forces in areas where potential adversaries may try to deny entry or freedom of movement. NATO must strengthen our maritime profile. This will be a key point for discussion leading up to the next summit.

Thirdly, NATO must review and adapt our decision-making processes. The complex threats and challenges that we face have one thing in common: Threats and attacks will emerge and occur with little to no warning time. That means that decisions must be made swiftly. That is a challenge for a consensus-based organization such as NATO, with 29 member states. However, we must address this. We risk being at an asymmetric decision-making disadvantage vis-à-vis potential adversaries that are able to take quicker and more effective strategic decisions. This could significantly undermine our collective security.