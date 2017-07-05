Norway’s Foreign Affairs Minister visits Singapore, reaffirms relations between two countries

Minister for Foreign Affairs for Norway Borge Brende is in Singapore on a working visit from Tuesday (July 4) to Wednesday (July 5), according to a press release by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Brende was hosted to lunch by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Tuesday.

During the lunch, they reaffirmed the excellent bilateral relations between both countries, which share common interests as like-minded small states, said the release. They also exchanged views on recent regional and international developments.

Mr Brende will meet Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam on Wednesday (July 5), before departing Singapore for Myanmar the same day.

(N.Sethu from Singapore )