Norway’s Minister meets with China

Jon Georg Dale, Minister of Agriculture and Food in Norway, met with the Chinese Ambassador to Norway, Wang Min, on 21 February 2017, to discuss opportunities for a collaboration in agriculture and food.

The two exchanged experiences on the research partnership between Norway and China facilitated by Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research, NIBIO, opening for the export of genetic resource of cattle and trade policies in general. The Chinese Ambassador expressed that Norway has great expertise in practical farming and research in the agricultural sector.

China has a big focus on investing in research, developing technology and innovation, and in those fields, Norway is an important partner. An international research collaboration between the two countries can strengthen competitiveness and innovation.

“I am happy to have met the Ambassador. It was beneficial to discuss viewpoints on the research partnership between Norway and China, and to discuss further trade opportunities,” said Dale in a press release from the Norwegian Government.

Source: Regjeringen.no