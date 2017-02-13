Norway’s top researchers to run major plastics recycling project

Norway’s Norner Research will lead the Euro 2.5 million FuturePack project focusing on the development of new technologies for bioplastics and recycling of plastics packaging.

Over 60% of plastic packaging is recycled in Norway, mostly thanks to the 120 nationwide collection points operated by Grønt Punkt Norge (Green Dot Norway). The take-back organisation is also one of the parties funding the FuturePack project, together with the Norwegian Research Council and various industrial partners.

According to the consortium of companies backing the R&D initiative, packaging must become even more sustainable through increasing the share of bio-based and recycled materials, citing resource scarcity, carbon emissions and littering as important drivers for change.

Also under the FuturePack project, Norner will co-operate with leading institutes such as Nofima, the Paper and Fibre Research Institute, Østfoldforskning and NTNU IKP.

‘We see a significant need for increasing the development of new technology that can increase recycling of packaging, especially that which today is difficult to recycle,’ comments Eirik Oland of Grønt Punkt Norge. ‘To achieve high goals, research is required, and we are proud that this project received grants from the research council.’

Tine Rørvik, ceo of Norner, adds: ‘We have a strong strategic focus on sustainability and circular economy in the plastics value chain through projects in the field of recycling and bio-based materials. By long term co-operation with our international clients, we have also acquired significant competence in this field. However, more research and competence are needed to solve our global challenges and FuturePack is an important project to take new steps in the right direction.’

(recycling international)