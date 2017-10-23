Norwegian Ambassador Meets Jaffna Commander in Sri Lanka

A delegation of Norwegian envoys led by HE Mr Thorbjorn Gaustadsaether, Ambassador of Norway in Sri Lanka during a tour to the Jaffna peninsula called the Security Force Headquarters – Jaffna (SFHQ-J) on Wednesday (18) and had a brief exchange of views with the Commander, Security Forces – Jaffna, Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi at the SFHQ in Palaly, Jaffna.

During the cordial meeting, Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi presented a brief overview on the current security status, ongoing reconciliation process and the Army support for infrastructure development in the peninsula.

Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi towards the end of the interaction, a memento was presented to the visiting Ambassador.

(army.lk)